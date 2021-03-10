Did Ryan Murphy Use Naya’s Death For Attention?

Naya Rivera’s Father Calls Out Glee Creator, Ryan Murphy, For Making False Promises

It’s nearing a year since the late television star and singer, Naya Rivera, who famously portrayed a dynamic cheerleader on the hit series Glee has passed. Her tragic and sudden death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and her former co-stars even began a fundraiser in her honor to provide safe housing to endangered women and children in California. She sadly left a young son, Josey, behind. Now, her son’s name is being thrown around on the internet, strangely, with powerhouse Hollywood creator, Ryan Murphy, for a truly vile allegation that will have you lose sleep at night.

Murphy’s name began trending on Twitter with a bunch of expletives alongside his name. Why? Rivera’s father, George Rivera, took to social media making claims that Murphy, and other behind-the-scenes heavyweights of Glee such as Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, have not lived up to their promise on providing Josey with a college fund. Rivera made allegations that he plans to share his entire side of the story, claiming Murphy made a situation “much worse” and stated Murphy is full of “broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures, and no phone call(s)”. He also blasted those who consider themselves among the ‘Hollywood Elite’ who are full of lies, like in the tweet below:

When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” …. vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in a unexplainable tragedy … https://t.co/EGyFJEllIl — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Twitter users were quick to comment on how Murphy has exploited the Glee cast members before, but as a public relations genius, and perhaps sharing the truth, Murphy took to his own Twitter to silence any hate spilling his way. Although his Twitter thread with his tweet claiming his innocence isn’t fairing well with other users… people are pretty mad. Yet, as others are pointing out, he may be doing it more privately and professionally, we’re continuing to experience a pandemic, and he’s filming the latest in the American Horror Story franchise. However… he could still give the Rivera family a phone call. Check out his tweet below:

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

Do you think Mr. Rivera should’ve kept the matter under the table? Or was he in the right to call public attention to Murphy and company?

