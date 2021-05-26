“Did Someone Order A Glow-Up”?- ‘All Stars 6’ Arrives on Paramount +

Paramount + is now the new home to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, premiering Thursday June 24th. The newly minted cast of All Stars showcases queens from both recent seasons as well as earlier seasons of the reality show juggernaut, bringing together an eclectic mix of queens from different Drag Race eras. The dolls will be battling it out for a cash prize of $100,000 dollars and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame

The returning queens for All Stars 6 are: A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11) Instagram: @mizakeriachanel, Eureka! (Season 9, 10) Instagram: @eurekaohara, Jiggly Caliente (Season 4) | Instagram: @jigglycalienteofficial, Jan (Season 12) | Instagram: @janjanjan, Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1) Instagram: @pandoraboxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)| Instagram: @therajahoharashow, Scarlet Envy (Season 11) Instagram: @scarletenvy, Serena ChaCha (Season 5) Instagram: @myron.morgan; Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11) Instagram/Twitter: @SilkyGanache; Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2) Instagram/Twitter: @XOSonique; Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) | Instagram/Twitter: @TrinityKBonet; Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1) Instagram/Twitter: @YaraSofiaPR ; Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2) | Instagram: @gingerminj,

World Of Wonder also revealed the exact date that they will globally premiere Queen of the Universe (Thursday, December 2). The brand-new show, inspired by other international singing competitions where countries go head to head with their best drag queens, the release details the show as “this first-of-its-kind singing competition brings together drag queens from all around the world to compete for global domination.” Queen of the Universe will also premiere on Paramount +

