DINK: Double Income, No Kids, Plenty of Bills. Let’s Talk Money.

For years, the DINK lifestyle has been marketed as the dream.

Two incomes. No kids. More freedom. More travel. More brunches. More disposable income.

At least, that’s the fantasy.

But with rising housing costs, inflation, layoffs, and a general sense that everything somehow costs twice as much as it did five years ago, many people are asking the same question:

How’s that DINK life working out these days?

The term DINK, which stands for Dual Income, No Kids, has been around since the 1980s. While the label itself isn’t new, its resurgence online feels particularly timely. In many cases, choosing not to have children isn’t simply a lifestyle preference. It’s an economic reality.

The world is expensive. Raising a child is even more expensive.

For many queer couples, especially gay men, the conversation around being child-free often focuses on freedom and flexibility. What gets discussed less often is money.

And maybe it’s time we changed that.

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The Perks Are Real

Let’s start with the obvious.

Having two incomes without the financial responsibility of raising children can create opportunities that many families simply do not have. Travel becomes easier to budget for. Housing choices become more flexible. Hobbies, experiences, and personal goals can take center stage.

Research in the Philippines by Business Mirror has also found that many DINK couples tend to favor condominiums and urban living over larger family homes. That makes sense. If you are not planning around school districts, playgrounds, or extra bedrooms, a centrally located condo with easy access to work, entertainment, and community can be far more appealing.

For many LGBTQ+ people, urban living is also about safety and connection. Cities often provide access to queer spaces, healthcare, social networks, and communities where people feel accepted. The problem? Cities are expensive.

The Bills Are Still Bill-ing

The misconception about DINK life is that it automatically equals wealth. Not necessarily.

Rent is high. Groceries are high. Insurance is high. Utility bills seem to be playing their own version of inflation bingo. And if you’re a DINKWAD (Double Income, No Kids, With a Dog), then you essentially have a tiny baby for the rest of their fur lives.

Living in cities can also encourage lifestyle creep. It is easy to spend more when surrounded by restaurants, events, nightlife, travel opportunities, and social activities.

Two incomes certainly help, but they do not make anyone immune to economic uncertainty.

The reality is that many DINK households are comfortable, not always necessarily rich.

RELATED: DINKs Make More More Money Than Other Couples

The Question Nobody Likes Thinking About

One area where DINK couples may need to be especially proactive is long-term planning.

Without children, there is no assumption that someone will eventually help coordinate care, assist with medical decisions, or provide support later in life. That does not mean a child-free future is lonely or risky. It simply means planning matters.

Retirement accounts, emergency funds, insurance, healthcare planning, wills, and investments become even more important.

In many ways, financial literacy becomes a form of security.

One quote shared online captures this mindset perfectly:

“I do think queer people are way more aware of how important money than your average person of the same age because we know for a fact we need to be able to stand on our own two feet for the worst case scenario.”

For many LGBTQ+ people, that awareness comes from experience. Not everyone can rely on family support. Not everyone has a built-in safety net. Sometimes, you have to become your own.

Let’s Talk About Money More

Money conversations can feel uncomfortable.

We talk about relationships. We talk about dating. We talk about breakups, Pride, and pop culture. But financial health deserves a place in those conversations too.

Whether you’re thriving as a DINK couple, feeling squeezed by rising costs, saving for retirement, or simply trying to survive another grocery run without emotional damage, your experiences matter.

The truth is that financial literacy equals safety. Especially for queer people. Especially during uncertain economic times.

So, how’s your DINK life going in this economy?

We genuinely want to know.

Because the more openly we talk about money, the better prepared we’ll all be for whatever comes next.