Dion Yorkie & Sebb Argo On Viral Fame, LGBTQ+ Pride, and New Projects

Dion Yorkie is a beloved YouTuber and artist known for his treasure trove of music and lifestyle vlogs, while his husband, Sebb Argo, is a charismatic content creator who has been enchanting audiences since 2012 with hilarious skits and insightful commentary on pop culture. Together, they have become two of the most popular LGBTQ+ stars on social media.

Thanks to their unique blend of humor, creativity, and authenticity, the beloved couple has amassed a loyal following of over three million people, becoming a beacon of positivity and inspiration in the digital landscape. Their collaborative videos, which often features comedic challenges and pranks, romantic moments, and candid discussions about their relationship, provide a rare glimpse the duo’s lives, and this genuine portrayal of their love and partnership has made them role models for many young people around the world.

In addition to Yorkie and Argo’s online presence, they are also passionate advocates for social causes and regularly use their platform to support LGBTQ+ rights, mental health awareness, and anti-bullying initiatives. Ultimately, they aim to encourage audiences to embrace their true selves and make a positive difference in their communities.

Instinct recently caught up with Yorkie and Argo to talk more about viral fame and their fearless approach to tackle difficult topics, as well as how they initially met and their recent marriage, how they are evolving as social media influencers, and other projects such as Argo’s upcoming book and Yorkie’s newly released debut music album, The Mess of It All, which encompasses the many facets of the human experience such as betrayal, grief, loss, growth, and self-love.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Yorkie: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Follow Argo: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok