How Would You Handle Finding Your Dad In The Closet?

An Australian man says that after getting disowned by his father and reconciling with him, he’s now found his dad on Grindr.

On Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’s radio show, listeners call in with their problems and ask for advice from the hosts and other fans. And, according to 7News.com.au, one caller named Jacob shared he got a surprise on Grindr recently.

While scrolling and seeing who was in his area, Jacob found a profile with a man’s torso. “So what,” you might think. After all, there are HUNDREDS of shirtless photos on Grindr. But there was something interesting about the background of the pic.

“They have one of those ensuites that are through the walk-in closet,” he told the radio duo. “I thought, that looks sort of like my parents’ house. I clicked through the profile to see if it could be my dad.”

From there, Jacob decided to talk to the account and find out who was behind the chest.

“I wasn’t flirting with him, I just engaged in normal conversation, told him I liked his picture and asked where he is from,” Jacob explained. “Then I asked for a picture of his face – when he sent it through it was my dad.”

Now we know what you’re thinking, “What the hell?!” Disowning your son for coming out as gay while hiding in the closet? But Jacob explained that the two have reconciled since that initial conflict.

“He was super against it when I was coming out.” Jacob said of his father. “He hated me. He was super angry and didn’t want anything to do with me in his life.”

Jacob then asked listeners what he should do with this information. Before this, he thought his parents were happily married for 27 years. But now, Jacob wonders how long his father has been keeping this secret.

“I want to know why he has been hiding it from me for so long,” he said.

At that point, other listeners gave their feedback and advice on Jacob’s dilemma.

“My partner had a similar thing happen,” said one listener. “His dad had six kids, was a construction manager and appeared happily married. Your dad will be happier if he can be true to his real identity, and your mum deserves the chance to be happy too.”

Another caller suggested that Jacob talk to the father first and then the mother instead of talking to them both at the same time.

One man then revealed that he found gay magazines in his dad’s car and followed him after work one day.

“I found out what he was doing in the evening,” the man explained. “I spoke to my siblings about it and we realized he had been doing it our whole lives.”

That family then had a “sit-down chat” and the caller shared that his parents are still together.

So, what happened to Jacob and his dad? The radio segment ended with the caller saying he was still unsure how he would handle the situation. And until he decides to call back, we’ll all be left in the dark. Bummer. But we hope Jacob and his family well.