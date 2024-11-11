DJ Eliad Cohen Talks URGE Miami Festival, Queer Unity, & New Music

URGE Miami Festival, one of South Florida’s largest and hottest LGBTQ+ festivals, will return this Thanksgiving weekend with three massive nighttime events and two sizzling daytime fetes including the Royal Palm Pool Party and the legendary South Beach Party.

Taking place November 29-December 2, 2024, URGE has become more than simply a music festival.

Advertisement

“Throughout the years, URGE has become a place where friends, old and new, meet up to celebrate gratitude,” Event Producer Luis Morera says. “It offers a space like no other where everyone has the freedom to express themselves while dancing to the sounds of the greatest DJs of our time.”

Featuring a list of the world’s most famous circuit DJs, Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with gay influencer Eliad Cohen, who will spin the Saturday pool party at the weekend’s host hotel alongside Yazz Burrell and DJ Jerac. He shared his excitement about playing at the highly anticipated annual bash and spoke on what we can expect from his set, the importance of queer events like URGE, and upcoming music projects.

Check out the full interview below.

Advertisement

Hi, Eliad! Thank you for taking some time to chat with me. How excited are you for your upcoming appearance at URGE Miami Festival?

I am so excited! I’ve been working with them for 12-13 years now, and each year, the festival has gotten bigger and better. Seeing different crowds and meeting people from all around the world, it’s fantastic.

You will be playing at the Saturday pool party at the weekend’s host hotel, The Royal Palm South Beach. What can we expect from your set?

You can expect energetic, happy music, as well as very sexy beats. To me, daytime parties and nighttime parties are completely different from each other. During the day, you’re outside with your sunglasses, jumping into the pool, and the music just feels more happy and uplifting. I am preparing a very special set for attendees.

Advertisement

As you mentioned, you’ve been playing at URGE for the past 12-13 years. What do you always look forward to the most about this weekend?

Seeing friends from around the world, meeting all the artists playing, and listening to the different kinds of music.

Why are special events like URGE so important, especially to the queer community?

Advertisement

We are living in such a crazy world. Things may be so much better with the LGBTQ+ community, but there is still a long way to go. Events like URGE unite us as a community. Every group within the community, whether it be bears, fem queens, drag queens, we’re all coming together, celebrating, and having the time of our lives. It’s such a unique and memorable experience.

What do you remember about the first major circuit party you ever went to?

Oh my God (laughs). I grew up in Tel Aviv, so I was either 21 or 22 when I went to my first circuit festival, and it was in Barcelona. It was the biggest gay festival in the world, and I was at Water Park Day with over 50,000 other queer people. I was just amazed. I was like a baby in a candy shop! It truly opened my eyes to what’s out there.

And how did your journey with music begin? Has this always been your passion?

Advertisement

Music has always been my passion, but it’s funny. While I was at the water park during the circuit festival, the owner met me and asked if I wanted to dance at the next pool party. I told him I’ve never danced before at a party, and he was like, you’re such a good looking guy! You’ll do just fine. So, I did, and I very much enjoyed it. Then they booked me to dance again. Later on, I started my own party, Papa Party, which became very popular very fast, and it became one of the top three biggest gay parties in the world. However, when COVID hit, I decided to focus more on music, and I’m excited to announce that I will be releasing my debut album either at the end of this year or early 2025.

Congratulations! What can you tell us about the album?

This is the first album that I have ever worked on, and I already released seven songs on Spotify, which reached three million streams in only a couple months. My mind is blown from the amount of love and support that people have given me. I have very high expectations, and I think it’s going to be a good one.

Advertisement

What do you ultimately hope listeners take away from your music?

Number one, before I start any song, the lyrics are so important. What’s the message you want to tell your followers? After we figure that out, we move on to the beats, and the beats I’m working on are sometimes very different from the circuit scene because I’m also playing techno and melodic house. I like to mix all the styles together, and I’m now working on an afro house track. I want to do a bit of everything so you can enjoy the diversity of the music.

Circling back to Papa Party for a second, can you tell us more about how that started?

Papa Party started in 2011. I was starting to become known for funny videos I would post on YouTube, reaching millions of views at the time, so I decided to begin my own party for Tel Aviv Pride. I managed everything, and the party sold out. Then I continued to promote it and decided to do a world tour. In 2019, Papa Party became the largest gay party in the world.

Advertisement

What are some future goals you hope to accomplish with your career and platform?

Honestly, whatever I do, I never plan it in advance. I just go with life and I always want to follow my passion. That’s what I plan to do in the future because I know I’m going to enjoy it, whatever that may be.

Before we wrap up, are there any other upcoming projects or anything else you’d like to mention or plug?

Advertisement

Right now, the most exciting thing in my life is my album, and you better be ready for an amazing weekend at Miami URGE! Bring your swimsuits, prepare your dance moves, leave your attitude at home, and come celebrate with us. Enjoy the weekend!

Connect with Cohen: Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for URGE.