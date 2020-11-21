Does Ricky Martin Want A Fifth Kid?!

Ricky Martin is flirting with the idea of having another kid.

If nothing else, Ricky Martin loves the idea of a big family. The 48-year-old is currently the father of four along with his husband Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2016. Martin started with twins Matteo and Valentine in 2008. Then after marrying Yosef, the family expanded to include their daughter Lucía (born in 2018) and their son Renn (born in 2019). But according to Martin, there’s still more room in the family home.

As Martin told Entertainment Weekly, “Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me.”

But does that mean Ricky Martin is seriously interested in the idea of having a fifth child? As he said when asked further on the issue, “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say.”

He later joked, “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK don’t tell him.”

For the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs-nominated singer, having kids isn’t always a blessing. Sometimes, it can be a real pain. Specifically, watching his two eldest sons grow into their adolescence has been rough. Though, he still loves them.

“Pre-adolescence is here and it’s getting funky. And on top of that, we’re dealing with a lockdown and it’s, ‘Grrr…get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.’ You know, it’s all part of it,” Martin said of his twin sons. “But these two are really cool kids. They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers.”

“So, it’s very beautiful,” he added. “I’m very, very proud of them and I’m very lucky to have the family that I have.”

But will that family grow in the next year or so? We’ll have to wait to find out.

