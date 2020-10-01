Three LGBTQ Artists Were Nominated For Latin Grammys

Congratulations on the nominations to these three LGBTQ artists!

The Latin Grammys recently announced their latest nominations and a few LGBTQ musicians made the list. Brazilian drag performer Pabllo Vittar, who became the first drag performer to be nominated for a Grammy in 2018, was nominated again this year. Vittar has nominated for Best Portuguese Language song for their feature on the song “Amarelo (Sample; Sujeito de Sorte – Belchoir).”

But Pabllo Vittar isn’t alone at the Latin Grammys. Ricky Martin was nominated for two awards: Song of the Year for “Tiburones,” featuring Oscar Hernández and Pablo Preciado as songwriters, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Pausa.

“What an amazing way to wake up,” Martin wrote on social media in celebration. “Considering the madness we are all living at the moment with this pandemic, it’s confirmed, MUSIC HEALS.”

In addition, Pablo Alborán, who came out as gay this past June, was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Song for Cuando Estés Aquí.

“Thank you for the 2 nominations,” he wrote on Instagram.

While that is it for LGBTQ nominees, one big ally was also nominated. Bad Bunny, who is a vocal ally to LGBTQ people, was nominated four times. Best Reggaeton Performance, which is a new category, for “Yo Perreo Sola;” Record of the Year for Vete; and Album of the Year for both YHLQMDLG and Oasis (with J Balvin).

We’ll keep our fingers crossed on November 19, when the Latin Grammys air live on Univision, for these multiple LGBTQ artists.

