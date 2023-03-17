Dom Giovanni Talks ‘Naked Boys Singing!’ & Body Positivity

Earlier this week, we reported that New York City actor Dom Giovanni would be making his Off-Broadway debut in the hit production Naked Boys Singing!, making him the first plus-size/non-traditional cast member.

According to the artist, he his ready to bring body positivity to the show.

“If you would have told me 15 years ago when I first saw NBS that I’d be in the reopening, I would never have believed you,” Giovanni said in a press statement. “It always seemed to me that this show was only for ‘hot’ boys. I’m here to show my own hotness and my talent. All bodies are beautiful and sexy, and I’m excited to celebrate that with this show.”

Producer Tom D’Angora, who is no stranger to body issues, was a Naked Boy cast member in 2001 and underwent a very public 20-year weight loss journey. He is also ecstatic to highlight Giovanni’s talents.

“Representation matters,” he states. “Naked Boys Singing! is a celebration of the male body in all forms and I’m thrilled to be bringing the show back with incredibly talented performers of all shapes and sizes.”

Giovanni will be joining fellow cast members David Hernandez, Jaden Lux, and Gregory Sullivan, and he sat down with Instinct to talk about why his involvement with this show is significant, what audiences can expect, and how he will continue to spread the message that all bodies are beautiful and sexy. Check out the full interview below.

Dom Giovanni…

Follow Giovanni: Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Naked Boys Singing!