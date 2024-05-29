Don’t Calm Down. Celebrate LA Pride With DJ Russ + Fellow Swifties

There is no better way to celebrate LA Pride than with Taylor!

It’s been a long time coming! What better way to celebrate your Pride than when Miss Americana and Los Angeles Pride come together for TAYLORS PRIDE!

Taylor’s Pride

A *Remixed Dance Party

Saturday, June 8

9 pm – 2 am

The Vermont Hollywood

DJ Russ Rich

Come shake it off with DJ Russ Rich at our enchanting evening of Swifties, singing and dancing through all 11 iconic Eras remixed like never before!

This is what you came for!

On June 8th, Saturday night of LA Pride, there will be a party unlike any other Swift party, Taylor’s Pride will feature non-stop remixes of every Taylor Swift hit and then some, including some special remixes you’ve never heard before!



Known for his high energy remixes and collaborations on popular Taylor hits, DJ Russ Rich joins us direct from San Francisco to take you on an all night journey through the Eras spinning a seamless blend of Taylor Swift anthems – all remixed into high energy dance tracks, along with many special surprise mixes you’ll only hear at Taylor’s Pride!

Check out Russ Rich’s Soundcloud for a sampling of some of the incredible Swift remixes you’ll here at a night of Taylor: Remixed.

You need to calm down!

Pick your favorite Eras outfit, bring your besties, and come party in style with Pride at Hollywood’s newest state of the art venue, The Vermont. We’ll make the whole place shimmer!

Are you ready for it?

Want to party in style? Grab a VIP ticket for express admission and access to the VIP balcony overlooking all the fun.



Long live the magic we’ll make.

Use coupon code INSTINCT during checkout and get $10 off a VIP ticket!

Tickets and Website

https://taylorspride.club