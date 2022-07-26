Dr Brad Schaeffer Gives Our Hearts Some TLC With His Out & Proud Story

We had the chance to sit down with Doctor Brad Schaeffer (@doctor.bradley) from the hit TLC show ‘My Feet Are Killing Me.’

Now, most of my friends are all questioning my sanity when I mention I watch a show where they deal with people’s problematic feet with simple treatments to quite involved surgeries. Not sure if it’s the foot issue or the surgery issue, but dam, the show just sucks me in.

And then they see Dr Brad. Yes, he’s fine looking man, but he’s also a knowledgeable guy that helps all of these people. Caring, intelligent, good on the eyes, what more could you want!?! Oh, and he’s gay.

I’ve been watching the show for all of its 4 seasons on TLC and patiently wait for new episodes. Watching the show, I though that there was a little bit of romance between Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah Haller so I didn’t pay no mind to any gaydar activity as it was also squandered by the fact that I did Google the dashing male foot doctor and saw he had been married to a female before.

So to my surprise, when he came out this year through a Today show interview, I was like whaaaaaa?

If I was going to be seeing this man on my television daily, it might be time to have a little chat with the good doc. So we did.

Jumping onto an Instagram Live with @doctor.bradley, I was able to chat about a variety of topics with Dr Brad. Please take some time to view our time together, below.

Some of the Highlights of the Interview

Feet Feet Feet – Of course we had to talk about the feet and also what he would do if he did was not touching people’s lower phalanges.

Here’s our 25 min chat. Enjoy.

I want to thank Dr Brad for his time, his honesty, and his down-to-earth approach. We mixed a great deal of topics together, but the chat was open and candid. We will definitely have to have another chat again.