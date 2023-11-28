Drag Icons Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Talk ‘Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam’

You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I’m telling you why – RuPauls Drag Race superstars Jackie Cox and Jan Sport are coming to town!

The Season 12 sisters are ready to deck the halls and “sleigh the stage” with their first-ever holiday tour, Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam, which will visit 16. U.S. cities this holiday season. Created by and starring the beloved and multi-talented New York City drag icons, they have toured the world with their fellow Drag Race co-stars, but this time, they are teaming up to bring audiences a festive musical comedy meets variety show romp.

Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam promises a memorable night of entertainment that combines comedy, original music, live singing, surprise guests, and an electrifying atmosphere that transports the audience to the most fabulous holiday party in town.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with the duo and talk more about the tour, as well as the inspiration behind the production, upcoming projects, and what advice they can offer to those who struggle during the holiday season.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jackie Cox & Jan Sport…

For more information and to purchase tickets for Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam, visit jackieandjan.com.