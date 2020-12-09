‘Drag Out The Holly’ Brings The Queens & The Holiday To DC

As new leadership is starting to take over in our nation’s capital, it is the perfect time for some hopeful and completely fabulous holiday entertainment (and lets be honest-every single one of us “Need A Little Christmas” this year)! With that in mind, The American Pops Orchestra is teaming up with some spectacular drag performers and some very special guests on December 19 at 9 PM for “Drag Out the Holly: A Holiday Drag Extravaganza”. Hosted by American Pops Orchestra founder and Music Director Luke Frazier, the event is going to be broadcast free of charge, but with donations greatly appreciated so content like Drag Out The Holly is able to continue.

The talent recruited for Drag Out The Holly are some of the brightest baubles around on this musical holiday tree. Lagoona Bloo (one third of drag supergroup Stephanie’s Child is on board), sure to be belting a holiday single or two from the new holiday EP Christmas Dolls from Stephanie’s Child. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jujubee and Peppermint (both accomplished vocalists in their own right with their own albums, Together Alone & A Girl Like Me respectively ) are going to be delivering holiday cheer realness. Broadway belter and fellow Drag Race standout Alexis Michelle, who delivered her own album of Broadway standards titled Lovefool. The dolls are joined by singer-songwriter and Club Cumming favorite Bright Light Bright Light (who’s album Fun City is one of the most buzzed about of the year) along with Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims, both of whom will be putting their own spin on some of our favorite holiday classics.

The always outspoken Sims spoke with me exclusively about the event, telling me “On of my greatest sources of Pride as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is how we come together during the holidays. Our chosen families, our exuberance, & spirit always seem to shine this time of year and that’s never been more necessary than in 2020. The Nation, the whole world, needs Queens and art and music! It’s why I was so honored to have the opportunity join with the American Pop Orchestra and some of the world most famous drag performers for Drag Out the Holly!

It’s sort of a contemporary take on a classic TV variety show! There’s musical numbers, dancing, an orchestra, and I even get to share a little Christmas spirit myself. These are some of the most talented Queens and musicians in the world and they were in full effect for this holiday show. It was a dream come true to film it with them and I can’t wait until December 19th to share it with everyone!”

“Drag Out The Holly” airs December 19th at 9pm; The virtual event is live, tickets are available at the website