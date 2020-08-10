Yas? ‘Drag Race All Stars 6’ Is Allegedly Already Cast

Wait a minute. Just wait a darn minute. Are we already venturing into another All Stars season this soon?

Jaremi Carey, who RuPaul’s Drag Race fans know as Phi Phi O’Hara (he recently stepped back from his drag persona) spilled some deliciously yummy (and alleged) tea about All Stars 6.

Here’s how it went down. A fan of Jaremi’s tweeted about how much they would love to see him do another AS season. “I doubt he would do it because of how he’s been treated but I would kill to see Jaremi on another All Stars once they start letting All Stars 2 queens back on here in a few years,” they wrote.

It’s an interesting idea given how many of the original AS1 cast has returned in recent seasons. Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon (AKA Latrila) competed on AS4 while Jujubee and Alexis Mateo made it to the top five for AS5 earlier this year. None of the AS2 queens, however, have been given a 2nd chance just yet although Roxxxy Andrews appeared as one of the lip sync assassins in AS5.

I'll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don't deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…………………and……..well……🤐 https://t.co/UcjfrpxGPp — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

“I’ll NEVER do All Stars EVER,” Carey wrote in response while dropping a major claim. “They don’t deserve me. But I know the cast of 6 …….. and ….. well …..” Don’t leave us hanging please! Keep going!

The season 4 runner up doubled down on not going back to the Emmy-winning series in a separate tweet when someone suggested if he would do it for charity. “No I respect myself too much plus I don’t need the show.”

no I respect myself to much plus I don't need the show. — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this plays out if the cast of AS6 is already allegedly cast, especially with how popular the season 12 girls were. There’s still a ton of queens outside of that group that have yet to make it back into the werk room for another shot at $100,000.

