Drag Race España’s Julio Joseph is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie hails from Spain by way of the Dominican Republic and can be seen on the current season of Drag Race España as part of the sexy Pit Crew. Julio Cesar Joseph, 38, is a triple threat as a singer, dancer, and actor. Throw modeling into the mix and you have yourself the best Spanish omelet you’ve ever had!

If you follow Julio Cesar on Instagram, you know he keeps the thirst traps hot and heavy on his feed. It’s his smoldering look and gorgeous smile that make Julio Cesar this week’s Hottie pick.

To celebrate Julio Cesar’s native language and culture, we are including his interview in both Spanish and English.

Let’s get to know him a bit more:

INSTINCT: When did you first realize you wanted to be a dancer/performer?

JULIO CESAR JOSEPH: Siempre he sabido que quería estar en un escenario, actuando, bailando y cantando. Esa es mi verdadera casa! I’ve always known I wanted to be on the stage–acting, dancing, and singing. That is where I truly feel at home.

INSTINCT: What do you love most about dance/performance?

JCJ: Sentir la energía del público y ver sus caras de satisfacción al final de cada presentación es lo que más vida me da. Feeling the audience’s energy and seeing their faces full of satisfaction at the end of each performance is what really gives me life.

INSTINCT: When did you first start modeling?

JCJ: Surgió por casualidad cuando me pidieron hacerme unas fotos al llegar a madrid y se dieron tan buenas que rápidamente y sin darme cuenta ya estaba dentro del mundo del modelaje fotográfico. It happened by accident when I was asked to pose for photos when I arrived in Madrid and they were so good that before I knew it I was inside the world of modeling for photography.

INSTINCT: How did you become a part of Drag Race España’s Pit Crew?

JCJ: Contactaron conmigo por Instagram al ver mi perfil diciéndome que me querían para el formato y yo no me lo creía. Pensé que era mentira porque no había visto noticias de que lo harían en españa, pero cuando les llamé me contaron todo y me emocioné muchísimo porque además sería el “primer y único dominicano de pit crew”en la primera versión en español del formato. Para mi es un orgullo y motivo de Alegría. I was contacted through Instagram and they asked if I was interested in being a part of the project and I could not believe it. I thought it was a lie because I hadn’t seen anything about Drag Race coming to Spain. When I responded, they explained it all to me and then I got excited because I would be the first ever Dominican as part of the Pit Crew. That brings out a lot of pride and joy in me.

INSTINCT: What has been your favorite part about being on the Pit Crew?

JCJ: Conocer más de cerca el mundo drag queen, sus historias detrás del drag y su valor y el arte que representa. Es muy interesante como ha ido cambiando la mentalidad de la gente dando visibilidad a este tipo de arte. Learning more about the world of drag, the stories behind the drag, their strength, and the art they represent. It’s very interesting to see how this art form has changed so many perspectives with its visibility.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

JCJ: Las personas caritativas, que ayudan, las personas que no le temen a ser ellos mismos y viajar me da mucha alegría y me hace feliz. People who are charitable, who give. People who are not afraid to be themselves. Traveling also makes me very happy.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

JCJ: Jajajajaja. Creo que mis ojos y mi mirada, aunque me gusta mucho mi pecho y si vamos a profundizar puedo decir sin problema que mis partes íntimas me parece muy bonita (😈) jajajajajaja Hahahaha. I think my eyes and my look, although I like my chest a lot and if we want to get deeper, I can say, without a doubt, that my private areas are very pretty (😈) hahahahahaha

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

JCJ: Por mi sonrisa. Y mi energía ! My smile and my energy!

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

JCJ: Una combinación de personalidad y una bonita sonrisa me parece muy sexy. Y alguien que muestre y sepa mostrar cuello, hombro y bonitos pies. Ser sexy es una “actitud”. A combination of personality and a nice smile is very sexy. Also, someone who shows off their neck, shoulders, and beautiful feet. Sexy is an “attitude”.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

JCJ: Son varios, pero uno de ellos fue el estreno del musical “Rey León” en madrid y también ser el primer dominicano bailarín dentro del elenco de españa. Y graduarme de la universidad en coreografía. Y haber compuesto y sacado una canción Mía. “Reproches” There are several, but one has been performing in The Lion King musical in Madrid and being the first Dominican dancer in the Spanish ensemble. Others are graduating from the university with a degree in choreography and releasing my own song “Reproches”.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

JCJ: Me encantaría mucho poder participar en películas o series como actor aquí en españa, si es de Netflix mejor, jajajaja como chico negro me gustaría interpretar un antagónico en ficción en españa. I would love to be in films or part of a series here in Spain–it would be even better if it were Netflix, hahahah. As a black man, I would love to play a fictional villain in Spain.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

JCJ: Encontré el amor en el 2019 en una isla canaria, pero la distancia aún no permite que se de, aunque seguimos sintiendo lo mismo. La mejor parte de una relación además de la química es la confianza “total”. Yo busco alguien que me complemente. Un hombre que sepa sacar lo mejor de mi y que me haga reír, que no le importe pasar una noche comiendo juntos Burger King y helados y que no mienta y duerma abrazándome. Y sea sensible ( soy muy cursi) jajajajaja I found love in 2019 in the Canary Islands, but the long distance hasn’t worked out–although we still have feelings for each other. The best thing about a relationship aside from chemistry is total trust. I hope to find someone who will complement me. A man who will know how to bring out the best in me, who will make me laugh, who wouldn’t mind spending an evening eating Burger King and ice cream, who doesn’t lie, and who sleeps with me in his arms. And someone sensitive (I’m so corny) hahahaha

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Bram Stoker’s Dracula







Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Ricky Martin







What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Helado (ice cream)







Favorite position? Siempre arriba jajajajaja (always on top hahahaha)







If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Todas o cualquiera de “The Cranberries” (anything by The Cranberries)



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

JCJ: Pues me hace mucha ilusión y me da mucha Alegría que me toméis en cuenta y me siento afortunado de poder mostrarme exactamente como soy con ustedes y que me conozcan un poco más. It gives me a lot of hope and happiness to be considered and I feel very fortunate to be able to present myself exactly how I am to all of you and to have you all know me a bit more.

Follow Julio Cesar Joseph on Instagram to get your daily dose of this Dominican Spaniard’s smile and everything underneath.