‘Drag Race’ Fans Are Complaining About The Alleged Editing of Season 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have caught on, or at least in their eyes they have, to the alleged editing that is happening during season 12 when it comes to disqualified contestant Sherry Pie.

Sherry, who was DQ’d hours before she made her debut appearance on the March 6 episode over multiple allegations of her catfishing men, is still appearing on the Emmy-winning show as it was taped months before these claims came to light. It appears though as if RPDR has diminished her presence over the past two episodes even though she won the last challenge and placed in the top two the week before.

A preview of the upcoming fourth episode was released on Wednesday, March 18, where once again you see and hear very little from Sherry even though she was victorious the week beforehand. The beginnings of most Drag Race episodes center around the girls chatting about what previously happened with the winner and the queen who survived the lip sync getting most of the airtime before it transitions into the next segment.

“Ugh, the editing last week was awful,” one wrote on Facebook. “I thought the season was going to play out as expected in spite of the Sherry Pie drama? We don’t get to see a fair comparison of all the queens with the edits you’re airing.”

Another fan had a similar reaction. “I’m sorry but this editing is just silly. Just air the damn show as usual. Don’t waste your energies trying to remove a person that is an obvious reality and heavy weight in the show. I think having the disclaimer, confessionals erased and her removed from the competition is enough.”

Not everyone felt this way about the alleged editing, though. “Can people shut up?! You are ruining a fantastic season by perpetuating incessant drama and slander,” one exclaimed. “The editing is not bad. Nothing is awkward. It’s still amazing and fresh. Relax!”

What do you think Instinct Magazine readers. Should RPDR edit Sherry to the bare minimum due to what happened outside the show or should they run it as is?