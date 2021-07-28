‘Drag Race Holland’ Announces A Gag-Worthy Season 2 Cast!

The initial season of Drag Race Holland saw the ultra-stunning Envy Peru snag the crown and dolls like like Sederginne, Madame Madness & ChelseaBoy rise to the level of worldwide superstars. As the queens from Drag Race Holland Season 2 are announced, we are seeing one of the most diverse and eclectic group of queens to ever grace the Drag Race main stage. Whether it’s classical pianist The Countess, one of the few Asian queens on the Dutch drag scene Ivy-Elyse, or even Miss Continental 2019 (the first post-op transsexual to win the title, as well as drag mother of Drag Race Holland Season 1 winner Envy Peru) Vanessa Van Cartier, these dolls all are ready to prove if they have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to be crowned the Next Dutch Drag Race Superstar.

The Season 2 cast of Drag Race Holland competing to be crowned the ‘Next Dutch Drag Race Superstar’ are Ivy-Elyse, Juicy Kutoure, Keta Minaj, Love Masisi, My Little Puny, Reggy B, Tabitha, The Countess, Vanessa van Cartier, and Vivaldi.

‘Drag Race Holland’ will return for a second season on Friday, August 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with its local airing on Videoland in the Netherlands.

Follow WOW Presents Plus on Instagram