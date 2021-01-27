Keep it Foxy! Joslyn Fox Dishes On Single Life, New Career & More

Joslyn Fox first came to our attention when she adorably entered the werk room on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 (AKA the best season this show has ever had).

Her bubby personality, hilarious one-liners and kind demeanor made her a fan favorite as she bulldozed her way through the competition before being sent home in the top six.

The Worcester, Massachusetts native has kept quite busy over the years since her reality television debut although things have changed quite a bit in her professional world lately.

Joslyn did an exclusive Instagram Live chat with us where she talked about her new career beginnings, being single again after splitting from her ex, what really went down between her and Courtney Act on season six and why she’ll never, EVER, do a season of All Stars.

Check out our interview below!