‘Drag Race’ Makes “Herstory” With Eleven Emmy Nominations

For over a decade, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been used to crowning their own winner, but they’ve consistently been getting “tens across the board” themselves (after the 2020 Awards were given out, the competitive reality show has become the Emmys’ most awarded competition show in history!) The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations showcase RuPaul’s Drag Race being potentially recognized not just for their on-screen work, but with the behind the scenes teams being significantly recognized as well.

The nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race this year include:

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

2021 Emmy® Awards Nominations: Untucked

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Of the nominations and recognition, RuPaul exclusively said “On behalf of the ‘Drag Race’ family, we are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13. We couldn’t do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS, VH1 and World of Wonder. I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of ‘Drag Race’ starts and ends with our amazing queens. It’s their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration.”

