‘Drag Race’ Star Blair St. Clair Opens Up About Creating OnlyFans

Blair St. Clair recently opened up about creating an OnlyFans account, admitting that they were “fearful” about it at first.

“I’m sharing all these things online and there’s a platform to [use] to also make money. No tea. I’m not going to beat around the bush about it! I was fearful of creating an OnlyFans because it could potentially hurt future work for me. If it hurts me, then it hurts me,” the 28-year-old ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star told Pride.

They continued,

“Unfortunately, I feel like I’m always busting through hurdles as a queer person first, as a nonbinary person second, and as a female-presenting performer third.”

Back in February, St. Clair posted an out of drag thirst trap, showing off their fit bod, and it left gay Twitter in a frenzy… The reality star then launched their OnlyFans fans page shortly after their hot pic went viral.

“I was proud of the work I accomplished on myself. This is a physical representation of how much I’ve done on myself. I’m proud of it and I look good! I want to love myself out of drag because I’ve been so insecure with the way I’ve looked since I was really young. I feel good, I’m confident, and I want to share it!,” the drag queen further expressed.

Moreover, St. Clair gave a little spoiler about what to expect from their OnlyFans page, stating:

“Gym photos, [pics] that shirtless, in my underwear, [and] things that I feel confident sharing. At the moment, I don’t feel comfortable sharing a lot of nudity [or] any interactions with other people. Could that change? I don’t know. Today, that’s where that stands. You can’t find it anywhere else and I love it. I deserve to utilize it in the way that makes me feel comfortable and excited.”

And on that note, here are some of this ‘Drag Race’ hottie’s thirst traps from Twitter, ’cause why not? 😉

Source: pride.com