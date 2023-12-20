‘Drag Race’ Superstar Trinity the Tuck Talks New Christmas Projects

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion and all-star Trinity the Tuck is treating us to a special holiday surprise this season with a trio of festive projects.

This year marks the debut of her first-ever Christmas album, titled Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical, produced by Drew Louis and co-written by Trinity and Drew. Featuring a sleigh full of St. Nick’s most talented drag superstars including Jimbo, Manila Luzon, Ginger Minj, and Kylie Sonique Love, the album serves as a seasonal soundtrack exploring the drag queen’s evolution from initially being “hateful and bitter” toward Christmas to embracing elements of the Yuletide spirit.

Complementing the musical experience is the accompanying hardcover book, Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles of Sister Mary Kuntz, co-written by Jason Michael Snow. Drawing inspiration from A Christmas Carol, the book incorporates original illustrations to narrate the storyline depicted in the album. Sister Mary Kuntz, Trinity’s iconic nun character from Season 9’s TV pilot acting challenge, takes center stage, and fans can also anticipate the return of Luci the Devil, who first appeared in the “Snatch Game” on All Stars 7.

Lastly, for those aiming to elevate their Christmas tree game, Trinity is offering a glamorous and campy Sister Mary Kuntz ornament, complete with a beautiful gold lurex cord that will add a shimmering touch to your holiday decor.

Advertisement Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Trinity and talk more about these projects and the inspiration behind them, as well as reviving some of her most beloved Drag Race characters and why the holidays are always a special time for her. Check out the full video interview below.

Trinity the Tuck…

Both the album and book, as well as other delights, are now available on all digital platforms and through Trinity’s merch store.