Drag Royalty Lady Bunny Talks New Production ‘Don’t Bring the Kids’

The Green Room 42, the intimate concert venue dubbed as Broadway’s “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times, is proud to present drag legend Lady Bunny’s brand-new production, Don’t Bring the Kids. Full of jokes, sick humor, and demented song parodies, the show will run for four nights: May 9, 16, 23, & 30 at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to being an internationally known drag icon, Bunny is a comedian, recording artist, and jet-set DJ who is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as she is for her ability to get a dance floor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years.

Advertisement

From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny has gleefully delivered full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor to audiences across the globe, and she has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, and Christina Aguilera.

In an exclusive with Instinct, Bunny took some time to talk more about Don’t Bring the Kids. Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Lady Bunny…

Follow Lady Bunny: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Don’t Bring the Kids. A livestream option is also available.