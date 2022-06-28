Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares His Impressive Size In New Post

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson literally rocked his followers’ feed after he posted a shirtless photo of his insanely ripped body. The Instagram post has received more than 2.4 million likes as of this writing, and the comments section are filled with hype and amazement.

The former professional wrestler also gave a peek into his workout routine on his caption saying:

“I trained early this morning and had to cut the final 45min of my workout to get back to the hotel for my meetings and work. It really gnawed the f**k outta me that I didn’t finish my training. So after I wrapped my work tonight, I came back to the gym to finish what I started.”

Despite his hectic schedule, The Rock makes sure to squeeze in a workout, which is no wonder why he manages to maintain his toned physique. He also shared some words of motivation in his post for people who need a bit of push to workout.

“Our ancestors are always watching, so as long I have a heartbeat and two capable hands – we handle business and finish the job. ‘I’ve always been crazy, but it’s kept me from going inane,’” he concluded.

Johnson is starring in an upcoming film entitled ‘Black Adam’, which he worked hard for to maintain his physique. “This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless – hardest of my career…” he shared in another Instagram post.

It seems like we can look forward to seeing more of The Rock’s insanely ripped bod in his movie coming this October.

Source: Yahoo.com