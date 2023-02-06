Dylan Mulvaney Makes Her Awards Show Debut As Chris Olsen’s Date

TikTok stars, Chris Olsen and Dylan Mulvaney, are each other’s date at the Grammy Awards, and it just so happened to be the latter’s “first awards show ever.”

Mulvaney also shared that it’s her first time seeing Harry Styles live, and to that, the “Harry Styles veteran” Olsen responded:

“I mean, that’s my daddy right there.”

Olsen previously went to the “As It Was” singer’s concert with a sign that said: “Daddy?,” which the English heartthrob acknowledged.

Related: Harry Styles Says YES to TikTok-er Chris Olsen!

Meanwhile, Mulvaney was wearing a red ensemble at the Grammys. In an interview with ET, she expressed:

“I just felt like a princess. It feels very, like, 2023 Audrey Hepburn. I feel like, honestly, like I’m stepping into my womanhood in a really exciting way, so I’m excited to show something a little sexier, you know?”

The TikTok star has documented her journey as a transgender woman online, and in late January, she revealed her face after undergoing facial feminization surgery.

“I can’t imagine being here any other way and I’m just so grateful that the universe kind of let me find that identity before thrusting me into this world. Now the world gets to meet me in my true self,” Mulvaney further told the outlet.

Sources: theglobalherald.com, etonline.com