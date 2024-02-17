Dylan O’Brien Does Double Duty in ‘Twinless’

Dylan O’Brien is filming a new movie!

The 32-year-old actor, most known for his roles in Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner, is playing the lead role in James Sweeney’s dark comedy Twinless.

Deadline summarizes the plot as: “When two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group, an unlikely bromance develops between then.”

It stands to reason that Dylan will be pulling double duty as twins in this feature in the form of flashbacks as it appears one of his characters has passed away just from that simple synopsis. So, I struggle to imagine where the comedic aspects will fall into place.

Dylan will co-star alongside James Sweeney, who serves as the title’s writer and director. David Permut will produce, while Mr. O’Brien works behind the camera for the first time as executive producer.

A collaboration between Republic Pictures, Three Point Capital and Permut Presentations… David Permut of Permut Presentations tells Deadline:

I was absolutely knocked out by James’ first film Straight Up and was determined to work with him. I immediately responded to the originality and provocative concept of Twinless. The dark comedy depicts complex characters in such an irreverent, emotional and hysterical way. The chemistry between Dylan, who portrays the role of identical twin brothers, opposite James’ character is absolutely combustible.

No other cast members have been announced at this time.

Twinless is currently in the midst of principal photography in Portland, Oregon.

Dylan O’Brien is one of our favorites here at Instinct Magazine. We cannot wait to see what he brings to this picture and wish him the best of luck in this endeavor.

