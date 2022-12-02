Dylan O’Brien Gets a Sexy New Look for Upcoming ‘Ponyboi’ Movie

Dylan O’Brien has been busy with his upcoming film ‘Ponyboi,’ and his sexy new look for the movie once again caused Twitter to go crazy (and thirsty).

i'm so ready for dylan o'brien in ponyboi pic.twitter.com/aUbdwR8Qj8 — lele (@moviedob826) November 28, 2022

Omg 🥰🔥🔥🔥 hottest human ever Mr Dylan O'Brien dam Ur like a fine wine U just keep getting hotter with age ouch ur fine @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/OvFQwqmyAv — Stacieann Harrison (@StacieannHarri2) November 28, 2022

And then we have the major THIRST tweets…

“Pls I can’t keep lusting over these men.”

“This man has done it for me ever since teen wolf, like I’m on my KNEES…”

“I’m straight but he can get it.”

The ‘Teen Wolf’ alum reacted to thirst tweets about him earlier this year in BuzzFeed’s Thirst Tweets video, and in an interview with Bustle, he also expressed his sentiments on being the “internet’s boyfriend” stating,

“It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful. It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen.”

Moving on to his upcoming film, ‘Ponyboi’s official synopsis reads:

“Ponyboi is an intersex runaway. He works at a laundromat and hustles as a sex worker. But after a mysterious encounter with a man from his dreams, he learns that perhaps he is worthy of leaving his seedy life in New Jersey behind.”

The movie is written by River Gallo and directed by Esteban Arango. Aside from O’Brien, ‘Ponyboi’ is also starring ‘YOU’ alum Victoria Pedretti, and it was filmed in Jersey City between October and November.

Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti and River Gallo on the set of a new feature film 📸 pic.twitter.com/X7XYCbkile — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 22, 2022

New 📷 I Behind the Scenes 🎥🎬 Dylan O'Brien with cast and film crew members behind the scenes on the set of “Ponyboi” in New Jersey. (2022) 📷©: thetalkingeliteshow on Instagramhttps://t.co/MmTZ6W3fhH pic.twitter.com/bfpaF3fJ9b — Only Dylan O'Brien News || Fan Account (@onlydylobrien) November 28, 2022

Moreover, ‘Ponyboi’ is based on the 2019 award-winning short film of the same title, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

