Dylan O’Brien & River Gallo’s ‘Ponyboi’ Premieres at 2024 Sundance

Dylan O’Brien and River Gallo are starring together in the new queer movie ‘Ponyboi’, which recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

A synopsis of the film reads:

“Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.”

Gallo is portraying the character of intersex sex worker Ponyboi, who is described as “stylish and beautiful, but struggling with his situation in life,” as per Collider. Meanwhile, O’Brien is playing the role of Ponyboi’s pimp and local drug dealer Vinny.

Vinny is described as a completely sleazy “wannabe white boy rapper and low-level criminal with an inferiority problem.” Not to mention, he is also the father of the baby that Ponyboi’s best friend Angel (Victoria Pedretti) is pregnant with.

But here’s the catch, Ponyboi, who is said to be loyal to Angel, is also hooking up with Vinny, who is not only pimping the titular character, but also emotionally manipulating him into working for him.

Moreover, the outlet noted that ‘Ponyboi’ does not only explore what it means to be intersex, but it also shows Ponyboi’s life as a sex worker, “as well as his relationship with the other members of the queer community,” among other issues throughout the duration of the film.

And to celebrate ‘Ponyboi’s recent Sundance premiere, let’s take a look at one of the film’s stars, O’Brien’s, V sexy pics through the years, leading up to his latest queer film with Gallo.

Also, below are some bonus videos, ’cause why not, right? 😉

Here’s one of O’Brien and his ‘The Maze Runner’ co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster jokingly almost kissing while filming a scene:

