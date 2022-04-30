Dylan Sprouse “Proud of Progress” Made in The Gym, “Ain’t Done Yet!”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor Dylan Sprouse is about to set the internet on fire with his latest Instagram post. The NYU alum, 29, showed some vulnerability, and huge biceps, in a very candid post on April 27th.

The After We Collided star relayed his insecurities growing up mentioning that he “used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid,” then pivoted to explain the gains he made,

“I wanted to change my body and become a meathead. This is my meathead post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made.”

The photos came as a surprise to his 9.2 million followers as The Curse of Turnadot actor generally doesn’t overshare on his social media. In fact, Sprouse barely shares at all. This is only his 9th post, with the other eight posts being drawings that when arranged together create a stunning visual masterpiece.

The older of the Sprouse twins [brother Cole is fifteen minutes younger] ends the post by challenging himself saying, “I ain’t done yet.”