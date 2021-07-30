Keiynan Lonsdale To Star In Gay Rom-Com ‘My Fake Boyfriend’

Keiynan Lonsdale is getting a gay romance movie of his own.

It’s been three years since Keiynan Lonsdale rose to fame for appearing in Love, Simon. And it’s been four years since he came out as bisexual. Since then, the actor and singer has openly discussed his sexuality and incorporated it into his art. That includes releasing an album titled Rainbow Boy, which includes a song called, “Gay Street Fighter.” And now, Lonsdale will get to star as the lead in his own gay romantic comedy.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate and Buzzfeed have partnered together again to produce the upcoming film titled My Fake Boyfriend. The movie will star Lonsdale alongside Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided, Daddy) and Sara Hyland (Modern Family). In addition, the movie will be directed by Rose Troche (The L Word, Shameless) and the script will be written by Luke Albright, Joe Wanjai Ross, and Greg Boaldin.

As for the film’s story, My Fake Boyfriend follows a young man (Lonsdale) who creates a fake boyfriend over social media. He does so after getting advice from his best friend (Sprouse) on a way to avoid his ex-boyfriend. The plan, however, backfires as he finds a new love interest and finds it difficult to get rid of his fake relationship.

“My Fake Boyfriend is a fresh comedy with universal appeal, led by an exciting, diverse cast of talent,” said Richard Alan Reid, Buzzfeed’s SVP of Global Content & Head of Studio who’ll produce the film alongside Jason Moring and Michael Philip.

Reid made the statement at the projects’ announcement while standing alongside Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s Vice President of Co-Productions & Acquisitions. He then added, “There is no better person to tell this queer love story than Rose Troche, and we’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate to share this story with millennial and Gen Z audiences around the world.”

My Fake Boyfriend is set to begin production in Canada this month. The film is then expected to release for Pride Month in 2022.

Source: Deadline,