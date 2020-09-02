Electrocumbia Singer Raymix Released A Gay Crush Video

Raymix is back, and this time with a gay-themed music video.

Back in June, Electrocumbia singer and producer Edmundo Gómez Moreno, better known as Raymix, came out as gay. When he did, the singer noted that he’d been advised not to come out. After coming out, he shared a message for those advisers.

“I invite them to evolve like so many other people have. Why lie or deny anything. I’m now living a new era in my life with a new management team. My previous team, which whom I began my career, would tell me not to make this public because it would affect ticket sales or my popularity. I thought, so then what’s the point of doing this? So that I can live in a box pretending I’m someone I’m not. So what if I’m a gay man who sings cumbia? That’s what I’m here for, to make a difference and contribute however I can. Maybe my existence will make someone’s life better or easier on this earth.”

Now, the 29-year-old artist has released a new music video for his single “Llámame,” which happens to center around a gay crush. In the video, Raymix finds himself falling for a friend. From accidental touches to awkward first kisses, the relationship initially looks sweet. But, the hopeful romantic soon sees his chances of love turning sour. This plays well off a straight couple that are similarly going through rocky times, and it looks like the message of this video is that not all love perseveres.

Despite the music video being a sad one, we’re happy to see Raymix openly expressing his sexual orientation and his desire for love with another man. We also appreciate his realistic perspective that not all crushes end with a “happily ever after.”