‘Élite’ Alum Manu Ríos on Life After Leaving the Hit Netflix Show

As we probably all know by now, Manu Ríos is well-known for his portrayal of Patrick Blanco in Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Élite’.

In fact, a lot of fans and viewers were saddened by the news of his departure from the show, but it’s only the beginning for the 24-year-old Spanish actor’s bright future in the entertainment industry.

One of the things to look forward to is the upcoming medical series ‘Respira’ (Breathe), where he is portraying the character of a medical resident named Biel. According to Queerty, the new Netflix show seems to be a “sexy Spanish-language take on ‘Grey’s Anatomy'”.

In a recent interview with El Pais, Ríos talked about playing his new character in the series, stating:

“This role is completely different.”

“Styling is one of the most important parts of my life,” he added, which is why he has actively participated in creating the outfits for his role in ‘Respira’.

Speaking of fashion and style, the ‘Élite’ alum, together with his longtime friend, stylist and Spanish model Marc Forné, recently launched their very own streetwear brand called Carrer.

On top of all that, Ríos was also labeled as “Spanish Justin Bieber” after going viral over a decade ago for posting covers of popular songs on YouTube. More recently, he shared a beautiful song cover of Lorde’s “Liability” on Instagram Story.

Here’s his recent cover of “Liability”:

Seis anos depois…⏳🥹 Manu Rios — Liability (Lorde). pic.twitter.com/jGq14FX5WB — Acesso Manu Rios (@AcessoManuRios) November 21, 2023

Also, here’s a video of him covering the same song in the past <3

Moreover, the actor also told El Pais that he wants to get back into singing beyond YouTube. As for his upcoming series, Netflix has yet to announce the official release date of ‘Respira’.

