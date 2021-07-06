‘Elite’ Star Andrés Velencoso’s Full Frontal Pics Resurface

Andrés Velencoso recently made audiences thirst and scream over him playing a charming and scary character. And if you were one of those fans, we have some good news for you. It turns out that Velencoso is not only down to do some very steamy sex scenes in front of a camera, but he’s also gone full-frontal too.

Season four of the hit Spanish Netflix series Elite, about the drama around a high school for the rich, dropped for the streaming service’s U.S. viewers last month. And with it came new fans of actor and model Andrés Velencoso. Velencoso portrayed Armando, a businessman who entered a sexual relationship with high school student Mencia. He even started to pay her for their time together. But things quickly turned upside down in and outside of their relationship.

As much as Armando turned out to be a complicated character, Andrés Velencoso turned out to be a compelling figure. If you know what we mean. But before he took on the role for Elite, Velencoso was more known for his modeling. He has worked with brands and companies like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Vogue, and more. But it’s one set of photos that caught our eye.

As Cocktails and Cock Talk reports (warning, site not safe for work), Andrés Velencoso once modeled for Arena Homme… in the nude. Photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde in 2011, Velencoso can be seen in his birthday suite standing in front of a simple brown backdrop. But you don’t have to take our word for it, check out the photos here.

And for those who might not want to check out the NSFW photo, here are some steamy, but slightly more SFW, pics.

Source: Cocktails and Cock Talk,