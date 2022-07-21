‘Elite’ Star Manu Rios Is Living The Summer Dream in Ibiza

Manu Rios is well-known for playing the role of Patrick Blanco Commerford in Netflix’s drama series ‘Elite.’ Aside from acting, the 23-year-old hottie is also a singer and model, which explains why his Instagram feed is filled with vibrant travel photos.

In fact, Rios recently posted a series of photos from what looks like his trip in Ibiza, and he seems to be living the summer dream, basking under the sun and enjoying the scenery.

Shirtless and sun-kissed, his followers just couldn’t help but leave admiring, or rather thirst, comments. Whatever tickles your fancy.

With a whopping 11 million followers on Instagram, Rios is also definitely considered as a social media star, and he doesn’t disappoint his fans because he updates quite frequently. From high fashion to temperature rising shirtless, and even underwear photos, the Spanish actor has got it covered. Or not… *wink wink*

Aside from ‘Elite,’ Rios also starred in a Spanish teen drama thriller ‘La edad de la ira.’ Not to mention, his character in ‘Elite’ was also focused in ‘Elite Short Stories: Patrick,’ which has three episodes.

Rios will also be starring alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in an upcoming Western short film entitled ‘Strange Way of Life,’ which is said to be Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s “answer” to ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

