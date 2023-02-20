‘Elite’ Star Manu Rios Looks Hot AF with Blonde Tips in Latest Cover

Manu Rios is on the cover of Behind The Blinds Magazine’s upcoming WILDSIDE SS23 issue, and he looks HOT AF in the released photos.

Different from his usually dark brown locks, the 24-year-old Spanish actor and singer is sporting some blonde tips on the cover photo, and it really suits him, TBH. He is wearing a denim jacket, paired with acid wash denim jeans, and as per what’s underneath the jacket? Shirtless… 😉

Rios shared the photo on his Instagram account, and people are loving his fit and hairstyle:

“Loooove the blonde,” one user wrote.

‘Wednesday’s out actor Hunter Doohan also commented:

“Stunningggg”

“he’s so handsome… manu… god seriously you’re amazing,” another person wrote.

Aside from the stunning cover photo, the magazine also posted more pics of the actor, and as expected, he looks V sexy in them!

The first snap shows a sassy Rios with his shirt tied up, abs flexing and Calvins peeking.

Next up, the actor is a bit more covered, but not short of the sexiness, of course.

Last, but most certainly not the least, a personal fave – close-up artsy shot, which is stunning:

What a sight to behold… <3

Moreover, the magazine’s issue, featuring Rios, will be out at the end of March. Also, he is starring in Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming short queer Western film, ‘Strange Way of Life.’

Related: Elité Actor Manu Rios to Join Pedro Almodóvar’s Western Short Film