Ellen DeGeneres Is Accused Of Being One Of ‘The Meanest People Alive’

Ellen DeGeneres was slammed repeatedly online over the weekend by former employees and others who repeatedly talked about her alleged mean behavior.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

Comedian Kevin T. Porter started this whole conversation on Friday, March 20, when he tweeted about Ellen allegedly being one of the “meanest people alive” and encouraged users to respond with their most “insane stories” about her. There was an incentive in this, as he said he would donate $2 to the Los Angeles Food Bank for each claim in what is now a very, very long Twitter thread.

I worked @RealFoodDaily, served her & Porsha at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired. — Chris Farah (@ChrisLFarah) March 20, 2020

Writer and comedian Chris Farah talked about how she allegedly served brunch to Ellen, 62, and her wife Portia De Rossi. Chris claimed that the Emmy-winning host complained about her chipped nail polish which almost got her fired from her job. She even talked about during one of her comedy sets which you can see here.

A) She has a "sensitive nose" so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 20, 2020

TV host Benjamin Siemon dropped a somewhat wacky allegation about Ellen. “She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower.”

Kathy Griffin said that when Joan Rivers died, Ellen staunchly refused to do a tribute to her because her comedy (and Kathy’s) were “the wrong kind,” too mean-spirited. We love a pious comic. — Brett Ashley Hawkins (@muchbrettah) March 20, 2020

Another brought up Kathy Griffin, who has called out Ellen in the past. “Kathy Griffin said that when Joan Rivers died, Ellen staunchly refused to do a tribute to her because her comedy (and Kathy’s) were ‘the wrong kind,’ too mean-spirited. We love a pious comic.”

Why would you encourage negativity, especially at such a trying time?! Just do the positive thing you have suggested, which is support the food bank. Important to remember that no one is perfect. Not even you. Why encourage others to criticize another, and so publicly? — Joan Grundy (@Adeepeninglife) March 21, 2020

Not every response blasted Ellen as some were quick to defend her. “Why would you encourage negativity, especially at such a trying time?! Just do the positive thing you have suggested, which is support the food bank. Important to remember that no one is perfect. Not even you. Why encourage others to criticize another, and so publicly?”

Well this got out of hand! It’s now hard to tell which stories are real or not, so I’ve rounded up to 300 and donated $600! pic.twitter.com/dX08ybhdos — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 22, 2020

There was some good that happened out of this after all as Kevin stood by his words and donated $600 to the LA Food Bank even though he named the honoree Ms. Ellen DeGeneres (should be Mrs.).