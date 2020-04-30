Elvira Spoofs Carole Baskin and We’re Dying

Emerging From Her Coffin, Elvira Does Her Spooky Impression Of Tiger King’s Evil Queen

Whether it was genius filmmaking or a shelter in place rule is yet to be determined, Netflix’s Tiger King Documentary has taken the world by storm as it has become the streaming service’s most popular documentary ever. Everyone now knows the very complicated and extremely gay story of Joe Maldonado-Passage AKA The Joe Exotic. In the middle of a love(?) story with Exotic swooning two heterosexual men into marriage, there’s also the transgender man’s arm being bitten off by a tiger, and a lot of methamphetamine, there was also a more-than-likely murder plot that involved Exotic’s rival, Carole Baskin. Baskin will live forever in memes, we know they’re running through your head. And now, the Mistress of the Dark, Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira is getting in on the fun.

As you may be aware, Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue is featured often in the Tiger King documentary. What she didn’t know at the time was that she’d be globally known for being a likely suspect in the disappearance of her incredibly wealthy husband, Don Lewis. In the documentary, Baskin’s comment of putting sardine oil all over someone to have tigers eat them has been the smoking gun everyone is basing their accusatory meme exploits. It’s turned her cozy, bohemian nature into a bit of a sinister sociopath. Looking past Exotic’s own villainous ways and maybe because of his music video proclaiming Baskin murdered Lewis (oh yeah, that’s playing in your head, too), Baskin emerged from the documentary as arguably the world’s most criticized woman of 2020. Her cutesy videos where she would address her fans as “cool cats and kittens” as she dons some hippie attire are the fuel that feeds Elvira’s parody of Baskin.

In the video, Elvira, who is a frequent RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and superfan, adorns her own drag for her one-lady Snatch Game performing as Carole Baskin. With Exotic’s music playing in the background, Elvira’s parody, Big BAT Rescue, finds her proclaiming she didn’t kill her husband – Don Lewis. To prove it, she decides to interact and speak with him, but you know, it’s Elvira, so this husband is a skeleton. It’s a hilarious take on the subject matter and proves Tiger King is the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks for the humor Elvira! And it’s good to see you using your quarantine time to entertain your fans. Check out her performance below.

Big Bat Rescue A message from Elvira at ‘Big Bat Rescue’ 🦇🦇🦇 #TigerKing #Elvira Posted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (official) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

