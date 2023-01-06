‘Emily in Paris’ Actor Reportedly Becomes a James Bond Candidate

Another actor has reportedly landed a spot among the candidates to be the next James Bond, and it happens to be ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount.

The 30-year-old British actor plays the role of Alfie, who is Emily’s (Lily Collins) boyfriend in the hit Netflix series. He reportedly “caught the eye” of producer Barbara Broccoli, who is in charge of the James Bond franchise alongside her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.

As per The Daily Mail, Broccoli and the other producers are “keen to have an ethnic-minority star to play 007 so the franchise is reflective of modern society.” However, some executives are reportedly “fearful” because Laviscount previously appeared in the 2011 ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ which could possibly damage his chances of getting the highly coveted role, as the previous actors who were cast as James Bond “have been more highbrow.”

Thoughts on Laviscount being the possible next Secret Agent 007 after Daniel Craig?

Aside from the ‘Emily in Paris’ hottie, another actor that was recently revealed to be in the running for the James Bond role is ‘Bullet Train’ star Aaron Tayor-Johnson, as well as ‘Bridgerton’ alum Regé-Jean Page, who addressed the rumors stating:

“It’s like a merit badge… I’m glad to have the badge, I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it’s a badge.”

Sources: cinemablend.com, vogue.com