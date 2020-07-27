Actors Who Play Brothers on Popular British Soap Are Dating in Real Life

The scandal of it all! Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, two stars of the popular British soap series Emmerdale, are reportedly dating in real life!

“The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer,” a source told The Sun on Saturday, July 25. “It’s early days but they’re really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds.”

What makes this even more interesting is that the two sexy guys play brothers on the long-running ITV program although they never shared a scene prior to Kris’ character Lee being killed off.

“They met on Kris’ last day filming and just hit it off,” the source continued. “They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.”

Eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that they were an item after the two got soaking wet while hiking earlier this summer.

Here’s hoping for a joint OnlyFans account in the future. The popular website seems to be all the rage as of late.