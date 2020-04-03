Employee Of Orlando, Florida’s Parliament House Killed On Property

According to officials with the Orlando Police Department, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at the Orlando hotel/nightclub destination Parliament House yesterday morning. Officers responded to Parliament House on North Orange Blossom Trail at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators have identified the victim as 37-year-old Ricardo Filmore. No information has been officially released regarding suspect information and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The Parliament House Orlando posted on their Facebook page the following message:

Today is a very sad day for the Parliament House family. A member of our staff was involved in a domestic dispute last night and lost his life. We are completely devastated by the loss of Ricardo. He was a incredible part of our family. We appreciate all of your messages of support at this time. Rest in Peace, Ricky.

Source: wesh.com