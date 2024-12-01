EMT Anthony Christian Says It’s Really NOT A Good Idea

Work Hard. Be Kind Always. Don’t Shove Violent Objects Up Your Ass.

Famed EMT Anthony Christian has captivated audiences across social media with a simple, poignant recommendation: No.

Advertisement

Aside from being a cuddly DILF, Anthony has become an internet personality of sorts due to his comical reactions to videos of people finding objects they’d like to place in their rectum. Not everything is meant to be a dildo or sex toy, okay?

His videos usually feature a deep breath, bewildered expression, a motion to listen and the simple word no. Sometimes audiences across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and YouTube will even get a head shake for extra emphasis.

Why is this EMT’s message important?

Advertisement

Now, I did a little research to see why this topic is important. According to Science Direct, about 2,000 people sign in to the emergency room each year for rectum related injuries. To look at it on a bigger scale, that’s about 2% of every case load every year.

Anthony, who works as an EMT and CPR instructor in my home state of New Jersey, also enjoys his time as a human dad, dog dad, meme overlord and general DILF when he’s not directly educating the public about the danger of using a Samari sword as a dildo. It’s a tough job, but this 41-year-old is “up” for the task.

Advertisement

TikTok’s “Butt Doctor” Gets Anal About Sex Advice, Myths, and Health – Instinct Magazine

Were you a fan of this social media star prior to this article? What do you think of his effective yet colorful commentary? DILF status? Make an OnlyFans? Gimme all your thoughts in the comments section!

Source: Instagram, Science Direct