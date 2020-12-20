Enjoy The RuPaulidays With RuPaul’s Best Christmas Tips

Want to watch RuPaul’s holiday-themed web show? Well, here it is!

Back in November, it was announced that RuPaul would be hosting a holiday-themed show over social media videos. In partnership with Old Navy, the drag queen sensation would release weekly social media videos under the title RuPaulidays. The series was released in four parts every Friday at 5 p.m. EST.

“Honey after the year we’ve had, I came to give all you something sweet,” RuPaul said in the announcement video posted to Twitter.

❤️ this tweet for juicy, insider content from @OldNavy and see how I celebrate the #RuPaulidays! We’ll send episodes directly to you each Friday starting 11/27. Take your holidays from blah to ra-sha-sha, henny! pic.twitter.com/4oomaCl2VS — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 20, 2020

In the show, RuPaul gives tips on making holiday drinks, Christmas decorations, and her other best practices for the holiday season.

“One of my most cherished holiday traditions is Georges [Lebar] and I will go to Paris — we’ve done it for the past few years,” Ru said in a statement about the show and her holiday traditions. “This year, we probably won’t be going so maybe we drive down to Paris, Texas. Or Paris, California. You know — California has a Paris.”

And, of course, the series also promotes some Old Navy merchandise. The queen was, after all, the ambassador for Old Navy’s 2020 Holiday advertisements.

But how are the videos? Well, they are all out now. And for your convenience, we have collected the four-part series for you to binge-watch. You can find the videos down below.