Erick Adame Launches Weather Subscription Service After NY1 Firing

It’s nothing but blue skies ahead for one of our favorite weatherman. Erick Adame, 39, the unjustly fired Spectrum meteorologist has just launched his very own weather subscription service. We can call this making lemonade out of lemons! The Emmy nominated hunk announced his new endeavor on his Twitter.

Last September, Instinct magazine reported on Adam’s firing when compromising photos of him – taken without his knowledge – were sent to his bosses at Spectrum..and his mom. His mom? Talk about revenge porn! At the time Adame said, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts.” He also proudly commented,

“Let me be clear about something: I do not apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive-those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

I’m so excited to announce my very own weather subscription! Get an email with the detailed, yet fun, weather forecast the way only Erick Adame can. I hope I can count on your support as I continue to do what I love to do!! pic.twitter.com/h51avbdpbn — Erick Adame (@ErickAdameOnTV) March 26, 2023

What exactly is a weather subscription service? No, it’s not like OnlyFans with a weather forecast as the money shot, I already asked. Queerty previously reported that “for $5 a month, subscribers will get a detailed weather report sent to their email each morning. The communication will include a video of Adame doing the weather report, a checklist of what you may need throughout the day, and supplemental items including: pollen count, rain chances, and fun weather facts.” All that for the price of a Starbucks latte!

Those blue skies for Adame extend to his love life. New year, new man! On January 1, Adame showed off his new partner on his Instagram exclaiming,

“I’m a man who wants to be loved, like anyone else would want. And I’m lucky enough to have found that in 2022 despite everything else that happened. Love you, stud.”

We are happy to see Adame bounce back from misfortune and wish him the best of luck in his new business. What about you Instincters? Gonna sign up? Sound off in the comments below.

It’s so easy, just go to https://t.co/NdFpDv6A21 and sign up right there on my homepage. I’d be so appreciative of your support ❤️ — Erick Adame (@ErickAdameOnTV) March 26, 2023

NY1 said THIS morning the grand jury was taking a month off smh they really fell off since Erick Adame got railroaded — yc (@yc) March 30, 2023

What’s even more fun than getting your forecast from Erick Adame? Getting fun weather facts from Erick Adame – like this one! 😂 RT if you agree. Sign up for my weather subscription at https://t.co/10ZAJxgUKx pic.twitter.com/f65xnQrAtB — Erick Adame (@ErickAdameOnTV) March 29, 2023

That’s awesome! Good for you and wishing you success 😀☀️❄️⛈️ — Alex K 🇺🇦 (@xelacyn) March 26, 2023

Source: NY Post