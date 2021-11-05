Erivo & Grande Travel To Oz. Instagram Reactions Galore!

From the moment the film adaptation of the Tony-winning prequel to The Wizard of Oz was announced, rumors have been swirling as to who would take the titular roles of Glinda & Elphaba in the splashy big screen adaptation of Wicked. Now, it looks like In The Heights director Jon M. Chu has found the dynamic and multi-talented performers who will portray the characters who will eventually become two of the most famed witches in cinematic and theatrical history. Grammy winner Arianda Grande will portray the immensely ‘Popular’ Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo (herself a hair away from EGOT status, after receiving a Daytime Emmy, Grammy, and Tony for her role as Celie in The Color Purple) will portray the gloriously green protagonist, Elphaba.

Both Grande and Erivo’s reactions to receiving the roles were caught on Instagram, courtesy of director Jon M. Chu. Grande has already expressed both her adoration for her new co-star and her excitement for cameras to go up on the feature film; “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote and included with a glorious pink & green floral arrangement (the now famed signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba).

Since the casting announcement late last night, reactions to the castings have been scorching social media all morning. Idina Menzel (who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked) said on Instagram: “Congrats to two amazing women,” the 50-year-old Frozen star wrote. “May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande.”

Several suggestions of casting for another famed role in Wicked came from notables like from Philadelphia resident (and PA House Candidate Jonathan Lovitz) for a titular role is particularly inspired; he said on social media this morning “Glenn Close as Madame Morrible in the Norma (Desmond) turban, right”? Drag performer and global comedian Bianca Del Rio shared a tweet also suggested that America’s favorite comedic clown step into the iconic role of Madame Morrible.

Erivo & Grande Travel To Oz. Instagram Reactions Galore!