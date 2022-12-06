Evans Shares His Workout Routine That He Used To Prep For ‘Echo 3’

When you stay ready, you don’t ever have to get ready! That seems to be the mindset of hunky actor Luke Evans. The Welsh actor is no stranger to displaying his body across his social media platforms, so you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that he obviously prioritizes working out. The 43-year-old detailed how he got “special forces shredded” for his role as a Delta Force soldier in Apple TV+ series Echo 3.

Evans caught up with the Men’s Health crew to detail his intense training routine in preparation for his physically demanding role as “Bambi” in Echo 3. He worked with actual Delta Force soldiers and NAVY SEALs to thoroughly learn about their exercise regimens (wow, Daddy Evans is such a method actor). After these government officials whipped Evans into shape, he let his fans know that he had to maintain that discipline and shape for “almost a year,” — for filming purposes.

Luke makes it look easy, but the multi-talented star humbly informed us that trying to maintain such a physique pass the age of 40, was no easy feat.

“There’s a lot of stuff I thought I knew, which I didn’t… [Keeping that level of fitness gets tougher every year. Due to these factors] I just signed up to any gym. Gyms in the jungle, gyms in the desert gym, gyms that I made up in a forest, gyms in my home. I kept the physical stamina up by keeping the routine going.”

Check out Luke Evans’ fitness routine that he use to get ready for his latest project (simultaneously, the routine that keeps us lusting after him). You can check out the video to see Evans demonstrating these exercises, I know one thing for sure — my heart rate is certainly going up just watching it!

Luke Evans’ Echo 3 Workout

Face Pull + Press: 3 sets of 10 reps

Crocodile Crawl: 20 to 30 feet, forward and back

Suspension Trainer Push-up w/ Knee Drive: 3 sets of 15 reps

Resistance Band Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12 reps

Source: Men’s Health