‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Film To Hit Theaters in February

“Do what you want to do. Be who you want to be”. These are lines in the trailer for the new movie musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, coming to theaters in February 2021. Based on the British stage musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the story of Jamie New, a 16-year-old boy whose dream is to be a drag queen.

The musical itself is adapted from the BBC Three documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 (available to watch on Amazon Prime Video), which chronicles 16-year-old Jamie Campbell’s journey in coming out as a drag queen and the fight to attend his prom as his drag persona, Fifi la True. Campbell wrote an article for BBC last year about how the documentary became a reality and the success of the musical.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was created by Dan Gillespie Sells, who wrote the music, and Tom McRae, book and lyrics. The musical premiered in Sheffield at the Crucible Theatre on February 13, 2017, under the direction of Jonathan Butterell. While the Sheffield production had a short run, the musical, along with most of the principal cast, transferred to the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End in November of that same year. Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, played the role of Hugo/ Loco Chanelle in the West End production for eight weeks in 2019.

The film version of the musical is directed by Butterell with Gillespie Sells as the film’s composer and McRae, the film’s writer. The three of them along with Max Harwood, who plays the titular character in the film, did an interview with YouTuber Machaizelli Kahey (MacDoesIt) about the upcoming film. Both the trailer and the interview can be found below.

