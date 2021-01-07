Authors Highlight Men in Love Between The 1850’s & 1950’s: Watch 

Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell have spent the past two decades putting together something that is so much more than your average coffee table book.

Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love 1850s-1950s, highlights hundreds of photos of men in love during a time where going public with this sort of thing could’ve led to serious consequences for any and all involved.

It’s truly something spectacular to witness as Hugh and Neal, who are also a real life couple, were able to find men that come from a variety of backgrounds in this until now unpublished collection of snapshots, portraits and group photos.

Throughout the book you’ll see soldiers, sailors, university students and fashionably dressed businessmen who all have one thing in common: they look blissfully happy next to the man they’re with. The snaps are also quite imaginative as it makes you wonder what was really going on with each of them when they were taken.

We spoke with Hugh and Neal earlier this week in an exclusive IGTV interview with them where they talked about how this all came together, the difficulties in finding some of these photos and if they plan on making this book into something much bigger for all of us to enjoy.

Check out our chat below! If you’re interested in purchasing the book you can find more information about it here.