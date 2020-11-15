EXCLUSIVE: Porn Star & Director Lance Hart on Career, Marriage & Future

If you’re into gay, bi, trans or a variety of other porn categories chances are Lance Hart has popped up in at least one film.

The handsome star and director has become a jack of all trades in the industry for several years now with no signs of stopping anytime soon. He’s a great example of excelling in front of and behind the camera while also being part of a porn power couple with his gorgeous wife Charlotte Sartre.

Lance chatted exclusively with us at Instinct Magazine about his unique way into porn, how COVID has actually helped him make more money than ever, his plans to branch out into something more mainstream and what’s next for this talented guy.

What inspired you to get into the adult industry?

I failed at every other job I tried. Everyone told me to do what I love for work. I finally took that advice literally. I love porn. Everything has worked out so nicely since then.

You’ve been apart of it for over a decade now which is quite impressive. What do you credit your longevity and success to?

I independently own my porn company, Pervout. I’ve been focused on making my own content ever since I started in the adult space. Getting paid bookings as a performer has always just been a bonus. As a producer who funds all my content from my own sales, I can keep going as much as I want. I never have to count on anyone else giving me work.

You’re also part of an increasing number of men who participate in a variety of categories from gay to bi to trans. Was that always something you wanted to do when you became part of this industry?

At first, gay porn was the only part of the industry that offered paid work to me, so when the work was a fit for me I would take it. Then trans porn became more popular and those gigs started coming to me. A couple years ago Devils Films put a lot of work into making bi porn a relevant thing, so that’s helped. I feel like I identify more as bi than anything else, so I’m happy about that last part.

Do you prefer one more than the other or are you an equal opportunity pleaser?

Currently I enjoy producing and directing for my Bi site, BiFuck.com more than anything, but I still like doing my ManUpFilms and SweetFemdom shoots too. I’m about to launch a Trans site on Pervout. I might just fund the shoots and outsource everything with those. I love working with Trans Women very much, but I have a lot on my plate as it is running Pervout mostly by myself.

Your wife is also in the porn world. Do you think its easier to be married to someone who knows the business?

It definitely helps that we can relate about work. We both take it in the butt to make money. If only one of us did, I think we’d have a different dynamic for sure. We keep our businesses and finances completely separate. This is really important as a sex worker couple. Neither of us ever takes advantage of the other for work stuff. We just pay each other our full rates for everything. That way our partnership is just about love and companionship.

What has been the peak and pit of your professional life during COVID?

I made about 4x as much money in 2020 as I did in 2019…. so business is better with people staying home more and looking at the internet. On the downside I really miss traveling and having fun at casinos where I live in Vegas. It’s all forced me to focus on growing my business though, so that’s good.

Would you ever want to branch out and do something more mainstream or are you content at the moment?

I’m planning to produce an Indie mainstream film in 2021 about a superhero sidekick character that’s all grown up and finding his way as bisexual adult. I’ll be hiring mostly sex workers, but it will be a PG 13 movie, ideally for Netflix. I had saved up $70,000 to start production back in March, but then COVID happened, so it’s on the back burner. I’ll start filming I guess after there’s a vaccine or something. It’s different than making porn because I’ll have to have a lot of people on set for long periods of time. Every movie on Netflix that has anything to do with sex workers seems the same to me. It’s all shock value stuff. I want to make a movie that is good as just a movie, but happens to be casted with almost all sex workers. I feel like this might help normalize and de-stigmatize my people.

In conclusion what can we expect from you in the future?

My goal is to make Pervout as much of a household name as possible in the next few years. So I’ll be putting out a ton of merch, making a lot of movies, collaborating with mainstream…. I’m pretty excited about the whole thing.