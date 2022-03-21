Experts: Dogs ‘Mount’ To Convey Dominance Or Social Status

The handsome guy above, named Fezco, was reportedly dumped by his owners for being “gay.”

The Stanly County Animal Shelter Facebook page shared the dog’s owners surrendered him after he humped another male dog, reports the local CW news affiliate.

Fezco, whose breed is unidentified, is between four to five years old and weighs about 50 pounds. The folks at the shelter add that he gets along well with people and other animals.

The shelter is asking for local rescues to step up and take Fezco into foster before he is adopted. Anyone able to offer Fezco a home can call the Stanly County Animal Shelter at (704) 986-3881.

According to PetMD, dogs hump or express “mounting behavior” when they are excitable, such as playing or encountering another dog. They also mount when trying to convey their social status or dominance towards another dog.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) concurs that this behavior is pretty normal.

“Sexual behaviors, including mounting and thrusting, are part of normal play behavior,” reads the ASPCA website. “Dogs sometimes mount other animals and people to display social status or control.”

Related: Beefy Hero Strips Down To Rescue Trapped Dog

It’s worth noting that homosexual behavior has been observed in over 1,500 animals species, according to Scientific American.

Imagine how confused and scared the poor guy must be. Fortunately, Fezco got a lot of support on social media with several folks expressing interest in adopting a “big gay dog.”

Fezco was dumped at a North Carolina animal shelter for being gay. His owners ditched him after they saw Fezco humping another male dog. ASPCA: Mounting or thrusting is normal play behavior for pets. Scientific America: Homosexual behavior has been noted in 1,500 animal species. pic.twitter.com/HC6Fj6NF0r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2022

NC pals: Please adopt this very cute, and apparently very gay, dog. https://t.co/1RKPkVnGfW — Joshua Mauldin (@joshuamauldin) March 19, 2022

BRB going to Charlotte to adopt this big gay dog https://t.co/S1Vp0Y0VK6 — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 19, 2022