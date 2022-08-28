Eye-Candy: Daddies, Doggies, And Beating The Heat

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with out Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who shared his 4-step social media self-care routine.
Comedians Matteo Lane and Ethan Simmons Patterson hit the beach:
Michael Cimino took pics with a chair:
GayUncleMario served up his gaygaygay memes for the week:
Corey Andrew served up flawless #NationalBowTieDay…
…while Ronen Rubinstein gave way to National Dog Day:
Shomari Francis sitting by a lemon tree was sweet summer relief:
Ross Lynch broke the internet with his shirtless pics at the mic:
Colton Underwood threw it back to black and white:
Flavio was grateful for the support:
Jefferson Ribeiroo was giving you fur-ball vibes for days:
Kit Williamson and John Halbach took in the sunset in Indonesia:
Bruno Baba owned the parking lot:
Bobby Maru was more than horsey enough:
Kelly Ripa shared this thirst trap of her man, Mark Consuelos:
You don’t get more daddy than Nick Fleming:
David Corenswet caught the cutest fish:
Jesus Luz laid back for a moment:
Max Emerson felt cute halfway through getting dressed (or undressed?):
Diego Barros found the beat: