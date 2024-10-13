Baseball Bump + Cocktail Time + Face Fur + More Eye Candy

by

Rodiney Santiago was pure eye candy on the red carpet for "The Holiday Exchange."

Sharing some favorite eye candy from the week starting with Rodiney Santiago looking fine on the red carpet.

When you know blue is your color:

joel

Cocktail time for Tyler James:

Tyler

Anthony banged out some serious biceps:

Anthony

Sam Cushing is considering Halloween options:

SamC 1

Petr Hollesch gives good selfie:

Petr

One more reason to love baseball – more about the moment here (click pic to play):

The many faces of João Lima:

Jao

Cover models Robert White and Kevin Davis struck a pose:

KevinD

Bruno Alcantara went full-on Brazilian for a photoshoot:

Bruno

Dani Garrido loves the sea views:

Dani

His name is Jesus but he is not a saint:

Jesus

Beau DeMayo takes Hump Day very seriously:

BeauChris Bednarik picked coffee beans in the mountains of Colombia:

ChrisB

Steven Romo was honored for Excellence in Journalism by Unleashed LGBTQ:

Steven

Bruno Baba played with his face fur (click pic to play):

Antonio was in full vacation mode:

Fitnesspapi

Ok, the lyrics are pretty clever (click pic to play):

 
 
 
 
 
