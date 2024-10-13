Baseball Bump + Cocktail Time + Face Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite eye candy from the week starting with Rodiney Santiago looking fine on the red carpet.

When you know blue is your color:

Cocktail time for Tyler James:

Anthony banged out some serious biceps:

Sam Cushing is considering Halloween options:

Petr Hollesch gives good selfie:

One more reason to love baseball – more about the moment here (click pic to play):

The many faces of João Lima:

Cover models Robert White and Kevin Davis struck a pose:

Bruno Alcantara went full-on Brazilian for a photoshoot:

Dani Garrido loves the sea views:

His name is Jesus but he is not a saint:

Beau DeMayo takes Hump Day very seriously:

Chris Bednarik picked coffee beans in the mountains of Colombia:

Steven Romo was honored for Excellence in Journalism by Unleashed LGBTQ:

Bruno Baba played with his face fur (click pic to play):

Antonio was in full vacation mode:

Ok, the lyrics are pretty clever (click pic to play):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter Vail (@cartervailmusic)